SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tyler Joseph Leavitt, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 28 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Sadie Charmaine Brown, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 28 for alleged burglary; and conspiracy to commit felony.
