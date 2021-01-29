Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported: 

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Tyler Joseph Leavitt, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 28 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Sadie Charmaine Brown, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 28 for alleged burglary; and conspiracy to commit felony. 

