SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Daphne Louise Aldrich, 49, of Pinedale was arrested Jan. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Russell Winn, 43, of Green River was arrested Jan. 29 on a warrant for alleged stalking, any type of communication.
Hayden Croft Gardner, 29, of Green River was arrested Jan. 29 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dawson Michael Lorenz, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 29 for alleged aggravated burglary, using a deadly weapon; and conspiracy to commit felony.
Samuel Haze Leonard, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 29 for alleged burglary; and conspiracy to commit felony.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.