SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported: 

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Daphne Louise Aldrich, 49, of Pinedale was arrested Jan. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

William Russell Winn, 43, of Green River was arrested Jan. 29 on a warrant for alleged stalking, any type of communication.

Hayden Croft Gardner, 29, of Green River was arrested Jan. 29 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Dawson Michael Lorenz, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 29 for alleged aggravated burglary, using a deadly weapon; and conspiracy to commit felony.

Samuel Haze Leonard, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 29 for alleged burglary; and conspiracy to commit felony. 

