SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kyle Fisher, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged public intoxication.
Jessica Suzanne Hein, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Craig Payne, 45, of Green River was arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs; interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and possession of an open container.
Billy Dave Estes, 47, of Green River was arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly speeding, 30 miles per hour in unposted areas; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits.
