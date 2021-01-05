SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tevin Jordan Beaver, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
Aaron James Moneyhun, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kayla Rae Kite, 30, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested Jan. 4 on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of "crack" cocaine, less than 5/10 gram, first offense.
