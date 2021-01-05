SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Patrick C. Vitale, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 5 for alleged simple battery; intentional abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a vulnerable adult; driving while under the influence of alcohol, physical control, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Tobey Dee Parson, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Kelly Ray Martinez, 33, of Green River was arrested Jan. 5 on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT:
Marcus Anthony Inman, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 5 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Marcel Roberge, 73, of Saint Lin Laurentides, Quebec, Canada, was arrested Jan. 5 for allegedly failing to do the duty to stop a vehicle where an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and failing the proper operation of vehicles upon the approach of authorized emergency vehicles.
