SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Renee L. Lewis, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense; a hit and run of unattended property; failing to maintain a single lane while driving, resulting in a crash; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Rio Ashkiah Arthur, 27, of Lander was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; and speeding, driving too fast for conditions.
DCI:
Trista Lee Lee, 42, of Green River was arrested Jan. 6 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Bruce Haynes, 45, of Green River was arrested Jan. 6 for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
