SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joanna Ladean Ross, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting injury; endangering children, keeping them in a room, dwelling, or vehicle with methamphetamine, two counts; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a warrant.
Steena M. Jorgensen, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Charles Michael Leimback, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, second offense.
Emilie Quinn Shiffermiller, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting physical injury.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Sengthong Alvin Inthavong, 25, of Westminster, Colorado, was arrested Jan. 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
PROBATION:
Madison Marie Maynard, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a probation & parole hold for allegedly interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest.
