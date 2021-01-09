Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Joanna Ladean Ross

Joanna Ladean Ross, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting injury; endangering children, keeping them in a room, dwelling, or vehicle with methamphetamine, two counts; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a warrant. 

Steena M. Jorgensen

Steena M. Jorgensen, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense. 

Charles Michael Leimback

Charles Michael Leimback, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, second offense. 

Emilie Quinn Shiffermiller

Emilie Quinn Shiffermiller, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting physical injury. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Sengthong Alvin Inthavong

Sengthong Alvin Inthavong, 25, of Westminster, Colorado, was arrested Jan. 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense. 

PROBATION:

Madison Marie Maynard

Madison Marie Maynard, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a probation & parole hold for allegedly interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest.

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

