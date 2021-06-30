SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Bree Rochelle McPherson, 30, of Green River was arrested June 30 on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Hector Miguel Moreno, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested June 30 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and not having a driver's license.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Robert Mattingly, 32, of Lovelock, Nevada, was arrested June 30.
DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS:
Mathew Payne, 45, of Green River was arrested June 30 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/