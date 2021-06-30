Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Bree Rochelle McPherson, 30, of Green River was arrested June 30 on a warrant.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Hector Miguel Moreno, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested June 30 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and not having a driver's license. 

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Robert Mattingly, 32, of Lovelock, Nevada, was arrested June 30.

DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS: 

Mathew Payne, 45, of Green River was arrested June 30 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. 

