SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jason Paul Osborne, 29, of Reliance was arrested July 9 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Richard Warwick Carvill, 59, of Woodland Park, Colorado, was arrested July 9 on a warrant for alleged attempts and conspiracies.

Gary Richard Brewer, 52, of Green River was arrested July 9 on a REACT arrest for alleged use of a controlled substance.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

