SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jason Paul Osborne, 29, of Reliance was arrested July 9 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Richard Warwick Carvill, 59, of Woodland Park, Colorado, was arrested July 9 on a warrant for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
Gary Richard Brewer, 52, of Green River was arrested July 9 on a REACT arrest for alleged use of a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/