SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Thomas Parker, 51, of Brigham City, Utah, was arrested July 10 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Richard Buzz Vail, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested July 10 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Blain Paul Besso, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested July 10 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense.
Orin James Harrell, 34, of Evanston was arrested July 11 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
