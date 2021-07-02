SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Brandon Roswell, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested July 1 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Catherine Renee Davidson, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested July 1 for alleged reckless driving; reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and not fulfilling requirements before leaving a motor vehicle unattended.
UNITED STATES MARSHALS:
Kristofer Mikal Wright, 33, of Cody was booked July 1 on a United States Marshals Service hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/