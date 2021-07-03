SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wesley Wayne Whinery, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested July 2 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shawn Jeremy Neher, 42, of Green River was arrested July 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Austin Michael Olson, 20, of Green River was arrested July 2 for alleged reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury, two counts; and reckless driving.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/