SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jessica Lynsey Huff, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Elicia Marie Maldonado Hall, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged unauthorized use of vehicles.
Shawnee Jo May, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Anthony Scott Greene, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested July 4 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kenneth Jay Warren, 59, of Kila, Montana, was arrested July 4 for alleged public intoxication.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Gustavo Macias Lugo, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; not having a driver's license; speeding; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
James William Gills, 73, of Green River was arrested July 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and driving on the left in a no passing zone.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jerry M. Martinez, 65, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Michael Ervie Kalivas, 55, of Green River was arrested July 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; speeding, going 30 miles per hour in a residential zone; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/