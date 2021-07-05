Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jessica Lynsey Huff

Jessica Lynsey Huff

Jessica Lynsey Huff, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.

Elicia Marie Maldonado Hall

Elicia Marie Maldonado Hall

Elicia Marie Maldonado Hall, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged unauthorized use of vehicles.

Shawnee Jo May

Shawnee Jo May

Shawnee Jo May, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.

Anthony Scott Greene

Anthony Scott Greene

Anthony Scott Greene, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested July 4 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Kenneth Jay Warren

Kenneth Jay Warren

Kenneth Jay Warren, 59, of Kila, Montana, was arrested July 4 for alleged public intoxication.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Gustavo Macias Lugo

Gustavo Macias Lugo

Gustavo Macias Lugo, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; not having a driver's license; speeding; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.

James William Gills

James William Gills

James William Gills, 73, of Green River was arrested July 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and driving on the left in a no passing zone.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Jerry M. Martinez

Jerry M. Martinez

Jerry M. Martinez, 65, of Rock Springs was arrested July 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.

Michael Ervie Kalivas

Michael Ervie Kalivas

Michael Ervie Kalivas, 55, of Green River was arrested July 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; speeding, going 30 miles per hour in a residential zone; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus