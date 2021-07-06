SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amanda Danielle Raines, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested July 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; on a bond violation warrant for alleged theft, depriving, under $1,000; on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and on a PR warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Tamara Jean Lamoureux, 22, of Evanston was arrested July 5 for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/