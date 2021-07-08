Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Paul Edward Fernandez, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested July 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years.

Josue Alfredo Estrada Tejeda, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested July 7 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Raymond C. Ng, 41, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested July 7 for allegedly speeding, exceeding 70 miles per hour on a primary/secondary highway; possessing a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense, two counts. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

