SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Paul Edward Fernandez, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested July 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years.
Josue Alfredo Estrada Tejeda, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested July 7 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Raymond C. Ng, 41, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested July 7 for allegedly speeding, exceeding 70 miles per hour on a primary/secondary highway; possessing a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense, two counts.
