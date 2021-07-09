SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jennifer Lynn Evans, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested July 8 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Gregory John Overy, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested July 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Joseph Aaron Nichols, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested July 8 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged fraud by check, more than $1,000.
Kyle Douglas Burton, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested July 8 on warrants for alleged domestic assault, first offense; and failing the duty to stop a vehicle where an accident involves death or personal injuries.
Jesse Eugene Reed, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested July 8 on warrants for alleged burglary, two counts; and theft, depriving, under $1,000, two counts.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Robert Carl Terry, 61, of Riverton was arrested July 8 on warrants for alleged attempts and conspiracies; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense; and manufacture or delivery of a narcotic drug.
PROBATION:
Kevin Alan Hickson, 26, of Green River was arrested July 8 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Jose Jamie Gonzalez-Sanchez, 61, was booked July 8 on an ICE hold.
Sione Moala, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was booked July 8 on an ICE hold.
Arturo Cruz-Moreno, 24, was booked July 8 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/