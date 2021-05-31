Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Donna Marie Pleasant, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested May 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.

Chadwick Louis Carribou, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested May 31 on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.

OTHR:

Billy D. Dodd, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested May 31 on a warrant.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

