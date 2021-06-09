...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Upper Green
River Basin, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green
River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dry air mass will lead to low afternoon
RH values in the single digits, leading to critical fire weather
conditions. Any fire could spread extremely rapidly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
