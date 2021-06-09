Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Austyn Earl Olson

Austyn Earl Olson, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested June 9 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

