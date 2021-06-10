SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Wayne Thomas Keelin, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested June 10 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon; and destruction of property, first offense.
Jacob Matthew Whipps, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested June 10 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
Michael Kenneth Moore, 32, was arrested June 10 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense; being drunk in public, first offense; possessing an open container in the streets; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mark James Mast, 63, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Wilmer Arellano Nieto, 36, was booked June 10 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/