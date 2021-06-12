SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William George Chavez, 26, of Northglenn, Colorado, was arrested June 11 for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure, three counts; and simple battery.
Jacob Matthew Whipps, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested June 11 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Luis Daniel Martinez Hermosillo, 25, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested June 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Rufo German Espinoza Meza, 44, of Huston, Texas, was arrested June 11 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense.
Colleen Dee Thomas, 66, of Rock Springs was arrested June 11 for an alleged hit and run of attended property.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/