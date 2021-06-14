Weather Alert

...Hot Temperatures Today and Tuesday... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming. * WHAT...Highs 88 to 95 degrees. Mountains will generally have highs in the 70s and 80s. * WHEN...Today and Tuesday. Tuesday will be a tad warmer than today. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and limit outdoor activity in the afternoon and evening.