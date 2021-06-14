SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Desmond Johnson Fairbanks, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested June 13 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Monica Elizabeth Mitcham, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested June 13 on probation/parole violation warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and theft, more than $1,000.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Orville Hays, 20, of Green River was arrested June 12 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; breach of peace, two counts; and on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Joshua Ian Pierce, 40, of Green River was arrested June 13 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; and speeding, going 50 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tracy Dean Bernard, 55, of Farson was arrested June 13 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
