SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Desmond Johnson Fairbanks

Desmond Johnson Fairbanks, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested June 13 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.

Monica Elizabeth Mitcham

Monica Elizabeth Mitcham, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested June 13 on probation/parole violation warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and theft, more than $1,000.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

William Orville Hays

William Orville Hays, 20, of Green River was arrested June 12 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; breach of peace, two counts; and on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.

Joshua Ian Pierce

Joshua Ian Pierce, 40, of Green River was arrested June 13 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; and speeding, going 50 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Tracy Dean Bernard

Tracy Dean Bernard, 55, of Farson was arrested June 13 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

