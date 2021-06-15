SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy Walker, 37, of Wheatland was arrested June 14 for alleged criminal entry.
DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION:
Andrew Jenkins, 20, of Green River was arrested June 14 for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; attempts and conspiracies; and possession of a controlled substance.
Regina Terese Gregory, 52, of Green River was arrested June 14 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; and possession of a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/