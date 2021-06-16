Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Sean Richard Lawless

Sean Richard Lawless

Sean Richard Lawless, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 15 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Bryan Scott Wood

Bryan Scott Wood

Bryan Scott Wood, 47, of Green River was arrested June 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Mya Kaylie Taylor

Mya Kaylie Taylor

Mya Kaylie Taylor, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested June 15 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus