SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Sean Richard Lawless, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 15 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Bryan Scott Wood, 47, of Green River was arrested June 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Mya Kaylie Taylor, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested June 15 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/