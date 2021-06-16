SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Andrew Morgan Hamilton, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested June 16 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; disobeying stop signs, three counts; careless driving, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Katrina Ann Maynard, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested June 16 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Robert Edward Brewer, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested June 16 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order or alleged probation/parole violation.
Nathan Louis Schultz, 41, of Green River was arrested June 16 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property; failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; speeding, driving too fast for conditions; and not obeying one-way traffic, resulting in a crash.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Timothy Thomas Muldoon, 36, of Green River was arrested June 16 for alleged burglary from a vehicle; and being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
Shad Aren Hieb, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested June 16 for alleged theft, depriving $1,000 or more of firearms/livestock regardless of value.
