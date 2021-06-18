SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Nora Mitzner, 33, of New York City, New York, was arrested June 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Louie R. Claudio, 36, of Bronx, New York, was arrested June 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Crystal Lynn Bernal, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested June 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jessica Lynn Dorsey, 42, of Green River was sentenced June 17 for alleged shoplifting.
Christopher Leroy Nelson, 24, of Casper was arrested June 17 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; emerging from an alley, building, private road or driveway; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
Brian Paul Eguade, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested June 17 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged interference with a peace officer, attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Marcos Flores Cortez, 40, was booked June 17 on an ICE hold.
Jose Lara Hernandez, 38, of American Falls, Idaho, was booked June 17 on an ICE hold.
Eduardo Queralto Avendano, 25, was booked June 17 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/