Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Luis Angel Lopez Aquino, 29, of Evanston was arrested June 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

Alejandro Alarcon-Lizarraga, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 18 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus