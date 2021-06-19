SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Luis Angel Lopez Aquino, 29, of Evanston was arrested June 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Alejandro Alarcon-Lizarraga, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 18 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
