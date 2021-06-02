Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Toby Allyn Rogers, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested June 1 for alleged drunk in public, first offense. 

Thomas Leon Richardson, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested June 1 for alleged criminal entry; property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; littering; and indecent or immoral dress or exposure. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Braxton James Smith, 25, of Green River was arrested June 1 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Thera Leanne Siler, 41, of Green River was sentenced June 1.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

