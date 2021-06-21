SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kaci Lou McClure, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested June 19 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense.
Shane Thomas Bailey, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested June 20 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense; destruction of property, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and attempt, intently engaging.
Shantel Lyn Foley, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested June 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; flashing red signals; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jennifer Jean Harmon, 33, of Green River was arrested June 20 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly not having a driver's license.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kid Ryan Wilk, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested June 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Joy L. Turner, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested June 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
OTHR:
Philips Edward Girouard, 29, of Auburn, Washington, was arrested June 20 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and on a bond violation warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
