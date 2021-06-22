SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Channing Thomas Posey, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested June 21 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cameron Lane Ogden, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested June 21 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/