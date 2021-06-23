SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jennie Marie Barton, 42, of Mountain View was arrested June 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and speeding.
Criss Edward Mondragon, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested June 22 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and on probation/parole violation warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tycee Louise Nielsen, 35, of Green River was arrested June 22 on a bond violation for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
Jessica Shannon Guffey, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested June 22 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged burglary.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/