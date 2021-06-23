SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Sharina Marie McGarrah, 29, of Branson, Missouri, was arrested June 23 for alleged shoplifting.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Shannon Edward Stevenson, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested June 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense within 10 years.
Crystal Marie Wadsworth, 40, of Green River was arrested June 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/