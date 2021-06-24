Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Lucinda Marie Whipps

Lucinda Marie Whipps

Lucinda Marie Whipps, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested and sentenced June 24 for driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and electric turn signal lamps.

IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:

Orlin Gigdiel Erazo Velasquez

Orlin Gigdiel Erazo Velasquez

Orlin Gigdiel Erazo Velasquez, 34, of Murray, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.

Servando Najera Castillo

Servando Najera Castillo

Servando Najera Castillo, 45, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.

Roberto Serrano Flores

Roberto Serrano Flores

Roberto Serrano Flores, 46, of Spanish Fork, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.

Josue Morales Garcia

Josue Morales Garcia

Josue Morales Garcia, 35, of West Jordan, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.

Isidro Cano Ordonez

Isidro Cano Ordonez

Isidro Cano Ordonez, 48, of Murray, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.

Hood Ahmed Qasim Al Ogaili

Hood Ahmed Qasim Al Ogaili

Hood Ahmed Qasim Al Ogaili, 27, of Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus