SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lucinda Marie Whipps, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested and sentenced June 24 for driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and electric turn signal lamps.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Orlin Gigdiel Erazo Velasquez, 34, of Murray, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Servando Najera Castillo, 45, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Roberto Serrano Flores, 46, of Spanish Fork, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Josue Morales Garcia, 35, of West Jordan, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Isidro Cano Ordonez, 48, of Murray, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Hood Ahmed Qasim Al Ogaili, 27, of Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/