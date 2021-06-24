SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Benito Juarez, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested June 24 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense; shoplifting, altering or defacing tags, first offense; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged expired or improper vehicle registration.
Victoria Rebecca Ely, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested June 24 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense; and shoplifting, altering or defacing tags, first offense.
Lucinda Marie Whipps, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested and sentenced June 24 for driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and electric turn signal lamps.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Orlin Gigdiel Erazo Velasquez, 34, of Murray, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Servando Najera Castillo, 45, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Roberto Serrano Flores, 46, of Spanish Fork, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Josue Morales Garcia, 35, of West Jordan, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Isidro Cano Ordonez, 48, of Murray, Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
Hood Ahmed Qasim Al Ogaili, 27, of Utah, was booked June 24 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/