SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ronda Leona Pino, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and not obeying stop signs.
Alissa Miranda Bailey, 26, of Brigham City, Utah, was arrested June 25 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Bryan Lee Merrick, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Anthony Scott Greene, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, fourth offense.
Jordan Jody Halstead, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Sara Nicole Layland, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Madison Devo Felts, 28, of Riverton, Utah, was arrested June 25 for alleged theft, more than $1,000; not having a driver's license; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
