SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy John Coletti, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested June 27 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.
Raine Michelle Holgate, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested June 27 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
James Valeli-Anthony Vake, 35, of Marina, California, was arrested June 26 for alleged burglary from a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a long form warrant for theft, depriving, under $1,000.
Briana Leigh Turner, 29, of Cokato, Minnesota, was arrested June 26 for alleged burglary from a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a long form warrant for theft, depriving, under $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Kayla L. Coller, 31, of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 27 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense.
Junior Belizaire, 35, of North Ogden, Utah, was arrested June 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and speeding.
Melissa Marie Himmelberger, 39, of Tacoma, Washington, was arrested June 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense.
