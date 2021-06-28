Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Timothy John Coletti

Timothy John Coletti

Timothy John Coletti, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested June 27 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.

Raine Michelle Holgate

Raine Michelle Holgate

Raine Michelle Holgate, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested June 27 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

James Valeli-Anthony Vake

James Valeli-Anthony Vake

James Valeli-Anthony Vake, 35, of Marina, California, was arrested June 26 for alleged burglary from a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a long form warrant for theft, depriving, under $1,000.

Briana Leigh Turner

Briana Leigh Turner

Briana Leigh Turner, 29, of Cokato, Minnesota, was arrested June 26 for alleged burglary from a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a long form warrant for theft, depriving, under $1,000.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Kayla L. Coller

Kayla L. Coller

Kayla L. Coller, 31, of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 27 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense.

Junior Belizaire

Junior Belizaire

Junior Belizaire, 35, of North Ogden, Utah, was arrested June 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and speeding.

Melissa Marie Himmelberger

Melissa Marie Himmelberger

Melissa Marie Himmelberger, 39, of Tacoma, Washington, was arrested June 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus