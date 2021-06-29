SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kayle Howard Kelly, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested June 28 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Lindsey Marie Marler, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested June 28 for alleged simple battery.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clay Allen Cudney, 23, of Green River was arrested June 28 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury.
Joanna Ladean Ross, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested June 28 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court, child protection act.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/