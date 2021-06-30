SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bana W. Nong, 37, of Stockton, California, was arrested June 29 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Trista Lee Lee, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested June 29 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Aaron Leron Laudermilk, 52, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested June 29 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and exceeding 80 miles per hour on the interstate.
Reginald Lamont Moore, 51, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested June 29 for allegedly wearing or carrying concealed weapons; exceeding 80 miles per hour on the interstate; not having a driver's license; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/