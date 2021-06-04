SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Rodney Joshua Connolly, 38, of Green River was arrested June 4 on a bond violation for allegedly threatening to inflict death through a telephone call.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brandi Jordan Stout, 25, of Green River was arrested June 4 for allegedly endangering a child, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Nicholis Roy Roberson, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested June 4 on a PR warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/