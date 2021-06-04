Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Rodney Joshua Connolly, 38, of Green River was arrested June 4 on a bond violation for allegedly threatening to inflict death through a telephone call.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Brandi Jordan Stout, 25, of Green River was arrested June 4 for allegedly endangering a child, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Nicholis Roy Roberson, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested June 4 on a PR warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

