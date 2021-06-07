Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jessica Lynsey Huff

Jessica Lynsey Huff

Jessica Lynsey Huff, 28, of University Place, Washington, was arrested June 5 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense; criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense; and indecent or immoral dress or exposure.

Erin Jalene Elizabeth Croft

Erin Jalene Elizabeth Croft

Erin Jalene Elizabeth Croft, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

Eric Lee Dawson

Eric Lee Dawson

Eric Lee Dawson, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on an NCIC warrant for alleged identity theft, more than $1,000. 

Joseph Lyle Fredrick

Joseph Lyle Fredrick

Joseph Lyle Fredrick, 33, of Eugene, Oregeon, was arrested June 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense; possession of a controlled substance, two counts; and shoplifting, less than $1,000.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Nicholas Bibian Maes

Nicholas Bibian Maes

Nicholas Bibian Maes, 39, of Green River was arrested June 6 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense; and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

William Troy Mitchell

William Troy Mitchell

William Troy Mitchell, 40, of Green River was arrested June 5 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and on warrants for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and not signaling 100 feet before a turn. 

Robert Cassidy Jones

Robert Cassidy Jones

Robert Cassidy Jones, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested June 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/  

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus