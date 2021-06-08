SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brent Lesley Alcorn, 66, of Rock Springs was arrested June 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Brian Paul Eguade, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested June 7 for alleged domestic battery, two counts; interference with a peace officer, attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest, three counts; attempt, substantial step; and criminal entry.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jeffery Anthony Shelton, 43, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was arrested June 7 for allegedly unlawfully riding on railroad trains.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/