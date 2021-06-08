SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher Kyle Larson, 29, of Green River was arrested June 8 for allegedly being drunk in public, first offense.
Daniel Eugene Voiland, 63, of Rock Springs was arrested June 8 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Steven Hendrix, 48, of Parker, South Dakota, was arrested June 8 for alleged use or possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felony offenses; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Randy Ryan Quigley, 50, of Green River was arrested June 8 for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/