SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lonnie Williams, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested March 10 for allegedly failing to maintain a single lane while driving; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense.
Alissa Miranda Bailey, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested March 11 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Gregory Gustafson, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested March 11 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
John Wylanta Samsel, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested March 11 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and on a long form warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
