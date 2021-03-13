...Significant Snowfall Tonight into Sunday...
.A weather system will bring significant snowfall to central and
southern Wyoming tonight into Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow
will be Saturday night through Sunday morning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow with total accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph across
eastern Sweetwater County.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility and create near-
blizzard conditions at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 80 and other major highways
will be impacted by this storm. Allow extra time to reach your
destination or make alternate travel plans.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
