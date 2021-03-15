SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lisa Anne Williams, 37, of Thermopolis was arrested March 14 for alleged domestic assault, second or subsequent offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kayla Marie Carlson, 38, of Green River was arrested March 14 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Troy Dean Smith, 48, of Superior was arrested March 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years; possessing an open alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current