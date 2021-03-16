Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Bonnie Jo Ritter

Bonnie Jo Ritter

Bonnie Jo Ritter, 59, of Rock Springs was arrested March 15 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.

Joseph Daniel Magana

Joseph Daniel Magana

Joseph Daniel Magana, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 15 on a warrant.

Charles Alvin Doan

Charles Alvin Doan

Charles Alvin Doan, 57, of Olympia, Washington, was arrested March 15 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.

Kaleb Michael Deon Keith

Kaleb Michael Deon Keith

Kaleb Michael Deon Keith, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested March 15 for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; a problem with head lamps in a motor vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Anthony Scott Greene

Anthony Scott Greene

Anthony Scott Greene, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested March 15 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Michael Roy Harriell, 37, of Helena, Montana, was arrested March 15 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury; reckless driving; failure to observe signs or markers; and exceeding 80 miles per hour on the interstate, one to five miles per hour over.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

comments powered by Disqus