SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Douglas Harkins McGill, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense.
Morghan Daley McGill, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 on failure to appear warrants for allegedly displaying an insurance card as one's own; and not having a driver's license.
Ricky Carr Bennett, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense.
Raymond Curtis Scrogham, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged possession, manufacture, or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and simple assault.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cindy Rae Liston, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 on a warrant.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jose Antonio Castro Manzo, 36, of Lincoln, Nebraska was arrested March 1 on an NCIC warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
