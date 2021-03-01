Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Douglas Harkins McGill, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense.

Morghan Daley McGill, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 on failure to appear warrants for allegedly displaying an insurance card as one's own; and not having a driver's license.

Ricky Carr Bennett, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense.

Raymond Curtis Scrogham, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged possession, manufacture, or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and simple assault.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Cindy Rae Liston, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 on a warrant.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Jose Antonio Castro Manzo, 36, of Lincoln, Nebraska was arrested March 1 on an NCIC warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000. 

