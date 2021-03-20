SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
George Stephen Muniz, 69, of Rock Springs was arrested March 19 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Tori Lauren Morris, 27, of Fallon, Nevada, was arrested March 19 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, two counts.
Ryan Daniel Strong, 33, of Hawthorne, Nevada, was arrested March 19 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, third offense, two counts.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current