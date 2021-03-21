SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tyler Dale Green, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Breann Brit Reinbold, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested March 20 for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting physical injury.
Rodney Joshua Connolly, 38, of Green River was arrested March 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense; driving without an interlock device, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; failing to properly use lighted lamps and illuminating devices; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, third offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Jessica Dawn Haselhuhn, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested March 20 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Mark Allen Jones, 59, of Rock Springs was arrested March 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
John William Taylor, 36, of Andrews, South Carolina, was arrested March 20 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current