SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ashley Nicole Julian, 34, of Green River was arrested March 22 on failure to appear warrants for alleged criminal trespass, signs; and failure to provide proof of liability coverage; on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; and on a PR warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Garrett Beau Gotschall, 22, of Green River was arrested March 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and approaching authorized emergency vehicles.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Robert Thomas Mandros, 22, of Green River was arrested March 22 on a warrant.
